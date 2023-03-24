The Boston Celtics (50-23) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -11.5 -

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 39 of Boston's 73 games with a set total have hit the over (53.4%).
  • The Celtics have a 38-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 68 times and won 48, or 70.6%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -700 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 87.5% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 117.8 233.7 112.2 230.4 227.7
Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.7 118.2 230.4 232.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.
  • The 117.8 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (118.2).
  • Boston is 26-10 against the spread and 33-3 overall when scoring more than 118.2 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 38-35 4-7 39-34
Pacers 39-34 2-1 37-36

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Pacers
117.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
26-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-15
33-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.2
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
28-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

