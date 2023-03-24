This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 2 Utah Utes (27-4) and No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) will decide which of the teams is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 5:00 PM, airing on ESPN.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Utah vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers' 83.2 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 66 the Utes give up to opponents.

LSU is 26-0 when it scores more than 66 points.

Utah is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 83.2 points.

The Utes score 26.5 more points per game (83.5) than the Lady Tigers allow (57).

Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 57 points.

LSU is 27-0 when allowing fewer than 83.5 points.

The Utes are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Lady Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).

The Lady Tigers shoot 46.7% from the field, just 5.5% higher than the Utes concede.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/2/2023 Washington State L 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Gardner-Webb W 103-77 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/19/2023 Princeton W 63-56 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/24/2023 LSU - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

