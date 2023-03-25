How to Watch the Bruins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (55-11-5), winners of five games in a row, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
The Bruins game against the Lightning can be seen on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/26/2023
|Lightning
|Bruins
|3-2 TB
|11/29/2022
|Bruins
|Lightning
|3-1 BOS
|11/21/2022
|Lightning
|Bruins
|5-3 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (267 total, 3.8 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|71
|49
|45
|94
|97
|45
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|63
|20
|42
|62
|66
|30
|38%
|David Krejci
|65
|16
|40
|56
|35
|14
|48.2%
|Patrice Bergeron
|71
|26
|30
|56
|19
|36
|60.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|71
|18
|30
|48
|29
|27
|42.5%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 226 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Lightning's 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|73
|29
|72
|101
|84
|50
|100%
|Brayden Point
|73
|44
|38
|82
|40
|47
|51.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|72
|30
|44
|74
|51
|24
|53.9%
|Brandon Hagel
|73
|27
|32
|59
|41
|84
|28.8%
|Alex Killorn
|73
|22
|32
|54
|51
|37
|100%
