The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS beginning at 8:49 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn is 24-10-0 ATS this season.

In the Huskies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Gonzaga is 15-20-0 ATS this year.

A total of 21 Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+500), UConn is third-best in college basketball. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +500, which is the 54th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +550.

With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.