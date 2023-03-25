UConn vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both be vying for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 8:49 PM.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|UConn (-2)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.
- Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 21 out of 35 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- UConn is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fifth-best).
- The Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +550, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.
