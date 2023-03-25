The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both be vying for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 8:49 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.

Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 21 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 UConn is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fifth-best).

The Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 The Bulldogs' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +550, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

