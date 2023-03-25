The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both be vying for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 8:49 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-2) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.
  • Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 21 out of 35 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • UConn is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (third-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (fifth-best).
  • The Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500.
  • The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +550
  • The Bulldogs' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the start of the season to +550, the 81st-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +550, Gonzaga has been given a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.