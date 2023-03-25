The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both aim for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup begins at 8:49 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has compiled a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 34 times this season.
  • Gonzaga has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
  • In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +320
  • UConn's national championship odds (+320) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +320, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +320, UConn has been given a 23.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +500.
  • The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

