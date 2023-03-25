UConn vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both aim for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup begins at 8:49 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 34 times this season.
- Gonzaga has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +320
- UConn's national championship odds (+320) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.
- The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +320, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +320, UConn has been given a 23.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +500.
- The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.
