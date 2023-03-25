The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will both aim for a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup begins at 8:49 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 24-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Huskies games have gone over the point total 20 out of 34 times this season.

Gonzaga has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +320

+320 UConn's national championship odds (+320) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.

The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +320, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +320, UConn has been given a 23.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 81st-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +500.

The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

