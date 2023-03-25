The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:49 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Huskies games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.

Gonzaga has put together a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +320

+320 UConn is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +320. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +320 moneyline odds, is 23.8%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 81st-biggest change.

Gonzaga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 16.7%.

