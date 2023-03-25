The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:49 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-2.5) 153.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3) 153 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • Huskies games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +320
  • UConn is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +320. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +320 moneyline odds, is 23.8%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 81st-biggest change.
  • Gonzaga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 16.7%.

