UConn vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:49 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3)
|153
|-155
|+135
|PointsBet
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-145
|+125
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has won 24 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Huskies games have hit the over 20 out of 34 times this season.
- Gonzaga has put together a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +320
- UConn is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to +320. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 55th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +320 moneyline odds, is 23.8%.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 81st-biggest change.
- Gonzaga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 16.7%.
