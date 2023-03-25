UConn vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS beginning at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UConn (-2)
|153.5
|-135
|+115
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- UConn has put together a 24-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Huskies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +500
- UConn's national championship odds (+500) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.
