The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS beginning at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

UConn has put together a 24-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Huskies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 UConn's national championship odds (+500) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

