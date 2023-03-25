The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS beginning at 8:49 PM, with the winner heading to the Final Four.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-2.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-2) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has put together a 24-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Huskies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Gonzaga has compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Bulldogs' 35 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500
  • UConn's national championship odds (+500) place it third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fifth-best.
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +500, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +500 moneyline odds, is 16.7%.

