Saturday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) and UConn Huskies (28-8) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 77-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:49 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against UConn. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 153.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -135, Gonzaga +115

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 21-9-0, while Gonzaga's is 14-19-0. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 19 of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +505 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball.

UConn is 11th in the nation at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 26 its opponents average.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies rank 11th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.3 per game (223rd in college basketball) and force 12.3 (143rd in college basketball play).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game (posting 87 points per game, first in college basketball, and conceding 73.1 per outing, 268th in college basketball) and have a +500 scoring differential.

Gonzaga prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It grabs 34.3 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2.

Gonzaga makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Gonzaga has won the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (121st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.