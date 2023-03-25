Saturday's contest that pits the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) against the UConn Huskies (28-8) at T-Mobile Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Gonzaga. Game time is at 8:49 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against UConn. The two teams are expected to come in below the 153.5 total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn has put together a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Gonzaga is 14-19-0. The Huskies have a 19-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 19-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 games. Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential overall.

UConn pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 26 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.1 boards per game.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (62nd in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Huskies score 101.8 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (223rd in college basketball play).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game, with a +500 scoring differential overall. They put up 87 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 73.1 per contest (268th in college basketball).

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 6.1 boards on average. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game, 44th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.2.

Gonzaga connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

Gonzaga has won the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (121st in college basketball).

