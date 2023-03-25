Saturday's game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) and UConn Huskies (28-8) matching up at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 77-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gonzaga, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:49 PM ET on March 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The over/under is listed at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -135, Gonzaga +115

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn is 21-9-0 against the spread, while Gonzaga's ATS record this season is 14-19-0. The Huskies have gone over the point total in 19 games, while Bulldogs games have gone over 19 times. The teams average 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It records 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26 per contest.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (62nd in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5 per game while shooting 30.3%.

The Huskies record 101.8 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (143rd in college basketball).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +500 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 87 points per game, first in college basketball, and are allowing 73.1 per contest to rank 268th in college basketball.

Gonzaga pulls down 34.3 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while allowing 28.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

Gonzaga hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 38.6% rate (11th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

