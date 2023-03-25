Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Arena has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) matching up with the UConn Huskies (28-8) at 8:49 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-75 win for Gonzaga, so expect a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Gonzaga projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under has been set at 153.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -150, Gonzaga +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn has gone 21-9-0 against the spread, while Gonzaga's ATS record this season is 14-19-0. The Huskies have a 19-11-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 19-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.7 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +505 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14 points per game.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It collects 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26 per outing.

UConn knocks down 4.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Huskies' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (223rd in college basketball play).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +500 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 87 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 73.1 per outing (268th in college basketball).

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It grabs 34.3 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2.

Gonzaga connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 38.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

Gonzaga has won the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.4 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (121st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.