Saturday's game at T-Mobile Arena has the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) taking on the UConn Huskies (28-8) at 8:49 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 77-75 win for Gonzaga, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Gonzaga should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 153.5 total.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -2.5

UConn -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

UConn vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 77, UConn 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Pick ATS: Gonzaga (+2.5)



Gonzaga (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



UConn has compiled a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Gonzaga is 14-19-0. The Huskies have hit the over in 19 games, while Bulldogs games have gone over 19 times. The teams average 165.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Gonzaga has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies outscore opponents by 14 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball) and have a +505 scoring differential overall.

UConn wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It records 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26 per contest.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5).

The Huskies' 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn forces 12.3 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball) while committing 12.3 (223rd in college basketball play).

