When the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Drew Timme will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, UConn beat Arkansas 88-65. With 24 points, Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

Gonzaga was victorious in its most recent game against UCLA, 79-76, on Thursday. Timme starred with 36 points, plus 13 boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 36 13 4 0 2 1 Julian Strawther 16 10 1 0 0 3 Malachi Smith 14 6 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton posts a team-best 4.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawkins posts 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson posts 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme leads the Bulldogs in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.1), making 62.3% from the floor. He also posts 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Anton Watson gets the Bulldogs 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Rasir Bolton is putting up 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Nolan Hickman is putting up a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. And he is delivering 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.6 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.9 6.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.3 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 2.8 Alex Karaban 8.8 5 1.6 0.8 1 1.4

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)