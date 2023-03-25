When the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs face off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Drew Timme will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, UConn topped Arkansas 88-65. With 24 points, Jordan Hawkins was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

In its most recent game, Gonzaga topped UCLA on Thursday, 79-76. Its top scorer was Timme with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 36 13 4 0 2 1 Julian Strawther 16 10 1 0 0 3 Malachi Smith 14 6 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also averaging 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton paces his squad in assists per game (4.7), and also posts 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawkins is posting 16.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban puts up 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme paces the Bulldogs in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.1), shooting 62.3% from the floor. He also produces 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Anton Watson is averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 60.6% of his shots from the floor.

Julian Strawther is putting up 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Rasir Bolton gets the Bulldogs 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nolan Hickman paces the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.6 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.9 6.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.3 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 2.8 Alex Karaban 8.8 5 1.6 0.8 1 1.4

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)