Saturday's Elite Eight matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Bulldogs' Drew Timme as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn defeated Arkansas on Thursday, 88-65. Jordan Hawkins scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in three assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

Gonzaga won its most recent game against UCLA, 79-76, on Thursday. Timme starred with 36 points, and also had 13 boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 36 13 4 0 2 1 Julian Strawther 16 10 1 0 0 3 Malachi Smith 14 6 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo averages 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 61% from the floor.

Tristen Newton posts a team-high 4.7 assists per contest. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawkins puts up 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson averages 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban averages 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme paces the Bulldogs in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.1), shooting 62.3% from the floor. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Anton Watson gives the Bulldogs 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther gets the Bulldogs 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rasir Bolton gives the Bulldogs 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nolan Hickman tops the Bulldogs in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.6 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.9 6.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.3 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 2.8 Alex Karaban 8.8 5 1.6 0.8 1 1.4

Gonzaga Top Performers (Last 10 Games)