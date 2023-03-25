When the UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs face off in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Drew Timme will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

In its most recent game, UConn defeated Arkansas on Thursday, 88-65. Its top scorer was Jordan Hawkins with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

Gonzaga's Last Game

Gonzaga was victorious in its previous game against UCLA, 79-76, on Thursday. Timme led the way with 36 points, and also had 13 boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Drew Timme 36 13 4 0 2 1 Julian Strawther 16 10 1 0 0 3 Malachi Smith 14 6 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on his squad in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also puts up 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton is tops on the Huskies at 4.7 assists per contest, while also posting 4.3 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Hawkins is averaging 16.1 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson is posting 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alex Karaban is putting up 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Timme paces the Bulldogs in scoring (21.5 points per game), rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.1), making 62.3% from the field. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Anton Watson is averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 60.6% of his shots from the floor.

Julian Strawther gives the Bulldogs 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Rasir Bolton gives the Bulldogs 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nolan Hickman is the Bulldogs' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he posts 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.6 7.9 0.7 0.4 1.2 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.9 6.7 5.3 0.9 0.5 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.3 4.8 5.7 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.2 1.5 0.5 0.2 2.8 Alex Karaban 8.8 5 1.6 0.8 1 1.4

