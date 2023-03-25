Adama Sanogo and Drew Timme are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:49 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies match up with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in their Elite Eight matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its previous game versus Arkansas, 88-65, on Thursday. Jordan Hawkins was its high scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 24 2 3 1 0 3 Adama Sanogo 18 8 1 0 2 0 Alex Karaban 11 7 1 2 0 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces his team in both points (17.3) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton paces his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 9.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hawkins puts up 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson is putting up 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alex Karaban averages 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)