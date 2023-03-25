An Elite Eight battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) squaring off with the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games UConn shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 44th.

The Huskies put up 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow.

When UConn scores more than 73.1 points, it is 18-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is posting 83.3 points per game this season at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).

At home, the Huskies are ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than away from home (65.8).

At home, UConn is sinking one more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

UConn Schedule