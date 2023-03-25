How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Elite Eight battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) squaring off with the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 8:49 PM.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games UConn shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.
- The Huskies are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 44th.
- The Huskies put up 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- When UConn scores more than 73.1 points, it is 18-3.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is posting 83.3 points per game this season at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).
- At home, the Huskies are ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than away from home (65.8).
- At home, UConn is sinking one more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (8.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 70-55
|MVP Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
