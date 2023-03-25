UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for UConn.
In their last game on Monday, the Huskies earned a 77-58 win against Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies captured their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (14).
- UConn has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +644 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.
- UConn is posting 73.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its season average (76.3).
- At home, the Huskies are scoring 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are when playing on the road (72.8).
- In home games, UConn is surrendering 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than when playing on the road (58.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 70.7 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
