UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies head into this contest on the heels of a 77-58 victory against Baylor on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies captured their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (14).
- UConn has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- The Huskies have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- UConn's offense has been less effective in Big East contests this season, putting up 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.3 PPG.
- The Huskies are scoring 78.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
- In 2022-23, UConn is giving up 58.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
- The Huskies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 70.7 points a contest compared to the 76.3 they've averaged this season.
