Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Huskies head into this contest on the heels of a 77-58 victory against Baylor on Monday.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

  • On November 27, the Huskies captured their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (14).
  • UConn has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
  • The Huskies have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
  • 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
  • 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
  • 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
  • 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights

  • The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
  • UConn's offense has been less effective in Big East contests this season, putting up 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.3 PPG.
  • The Huskies are scoring 78.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
  • In 2022-23, UConn is giving up 58.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
  • The Huskies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 70.7 points a contest compared to the 76.3 they've averaged this season.

