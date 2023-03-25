Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for UConn.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Huskies earned a 77-58 victory against Baylor.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies took down the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 86-79 win on November 27, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

UConn has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights