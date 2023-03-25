UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for UConn.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Huskies earned a 77-58 victory against Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies took down the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 86-79 win on November 27, which was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- UConn has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
- The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +644 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, UConn scores fewer points per contest (73.5) than its season average (76.3).
- At home, the Huskies are posting 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are when playing on the road (72.8).
- When playing at home, UConn is ceding 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than away from home (58.4).
- The Huskies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 70.7 points a contest compared to the 76.3 they've averaged this year.
