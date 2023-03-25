Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.

In their last time out, the Huskies won on Monday 77-58 against Baylor.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 86-79 victory versus the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.

The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).

UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

The Huskies have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 26

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

UConn Performance Insights