UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
In their last time out, the Huskies won on Monday 77-58 against Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature win of the season came in an 86-79 victory versus the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).
- UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- The Huskies have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 26
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- UConn is scoring 73.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its season average (76.3).
- Offensively, the Huskies have performed better in home games this season, putting up 78.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, UConn is surrendering 58.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 70.7 points per contest over that span compared to the 76.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
