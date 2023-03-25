UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (31-5) versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies are coming off of a 77-58 win against Baylor in their last game on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- UConn has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
- The Huskies have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 84-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 26
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East contests, UConn is posting 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.3 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Huskies are posting 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are in away games (72.8).
- Defensively, UConn has played better in home games this season, allowing 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been racking up 70.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
