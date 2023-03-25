UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) matching up with the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.
Last time out, the Huskies won on Monday 77-58 over Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 27, when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- UConn has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +644 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are allowing 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- UConn is scoring 73.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its season average (76.3).
- The Huskies put up 78.5 points per game in home games, compared to 72.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Defensively, UConn has been better in home games this season, allowing 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been racking up 70.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
