Saturday's game at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) matching up with the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at TBA on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Huskies won on Monday 77-58 over Baylor.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies picked up their best win of the season on November 27, when they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

UConn has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights