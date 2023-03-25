UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (31-5) versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Huskies claimed a 77-58 victory over Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best victory this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Huskies brought home the 86-79 win at a neutral site on November 27.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (14).
- UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- The Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 58.4 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +644 scoring differential overall.
- UConn is averaging 73.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.3).
- The Huskies are averaging 78.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
- UConn cedes 58.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 58.4 away from home.
- The Huskies have been racking up 70.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.