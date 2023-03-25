Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Huskies are coming off of a 77-58 win over Baylor in their most recent game on Monday.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

The Huskies have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights