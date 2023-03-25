UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) going head to head at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies are coming off of a 77-58 win over Baylor in their most recent game on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- The Huskies have nine wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 58.4 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +644 scoring differential overall.
- UConn is putting up 73.5 points per game this season in conference games, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.3).
- Offensively, the Huskies have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, UConn is surrendering 58.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 70.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.3 they've put up over the course of this year.
