UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (31-5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies are coming off of a 77-58 victory against Baylor in their most recent game on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best win this season came in an 86-79 victory against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- The Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per contest (42nd in college basketball).
- UConn's offense has been less effective in Big East tilts this year, tallying 73.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.3 PPG.
- The Huskies are scoring 78.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 72.8 points per contest.
- UConn cedes 58.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 58.4 away from home.
- The Huskies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 70.7 points a contest compared to the 76.3 they've averaged this year.
