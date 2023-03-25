UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (31-5) versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies head into this contest after a 77-58 win over Baylor on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best win this season came in an 86-79 victory over the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- UConn has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
- The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +644 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East matchups, UConn is tallying 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.3 PPG).
- Offensively, the Huskies have played better in home games this season, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, UConn is ceding 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than when playing on the road (58.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 70.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.3 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.