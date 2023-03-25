Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.

The Huskies head into this game on the heels of a 77-58 win against Baylor on Monday.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Huskies have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

The Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights