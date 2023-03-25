UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 25.
The Huskies head into this game on the heels of a 77-58 win against Baylor on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- The Huskies have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- The Huskies have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +644 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- UConn's offense has been less productive in Big East tilts this year, tallying 73.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 76.3 PPG.
- The Huskies are posting 78.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
- When playing at home, UConn is surrendering 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than when playing on the road (58.4).
- On offense, the Huskies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 70.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
