UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at 4:00 PM ET on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.
In their last outing on Monday, the Huskies earned a 77-58 victory against Baylor.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).
- UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +644 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).
- On offense, UConn is averaging 73.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (76.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Huskies are averaging 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are when playing on the road (72.8).
- UConn surrenders 58.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 58.4 in away games.
- The Huskies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 70.7 points a contest compared to the 76.3 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.