Saturday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the UConn Huskies (31-5) taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) at 4:00 PM ET on March 25. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 win for UConn, who are favored by our model.

In their last outing on Monday, the Huskies earned a 77-58 victory against Baylor.

UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies took down the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Huskies have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (14).

UConn has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

The Huskies have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

UConn Performance Insights