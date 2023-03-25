UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the UConn Huskies (31-5) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (27-7) facing off at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-66 win for UConn.
The Huskies took care of business in their most recent game 77-58 against Baylor on Monday.
UConn vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
UConn vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 76, Ohio State 66
UConn Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies secured their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Huskies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 58.4 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +644 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, UConn is putting up 73.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (76.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- At home, the Huskies are averaging 5.7 more points per game (78.5) than they are in away games (72.8).
- In 2022-23, UConn is surrendering 58.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 58.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 70.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 76.3 they've put up over the course of this year.
