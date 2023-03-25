The No. 4 UConn Huskies (28-8) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will compete for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the West Region bracket final, which begins at 8:49 PM on TBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, UConn and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points.

UConn's matchups this year have an average point total of 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 21-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 20 out of the 26 games, or 76.9%, in which it has been favored.

UConn has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

UConn has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Huskies record 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs give up.

UConn is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

