UConn vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (28-8) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will compete for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the West Region bracket final, which begins at 8:49 PM on TBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 8:49 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-2.5
|153.5
UConn Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, UConn and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points.
- UConn's matchups this year have an average point total of 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Huskies are 21-9-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, UConn has won 20 out of the 26 games, or 76.9%, in which it has been favored.
- UConn has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- UConn has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|10
|33.3%
|78.7
|165.7
|64.7
|137.8
|142.8
|Gonzaga
|20
|60.6%
|87
|165.7
|73.1
|137.8
|154.7
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Four of Huskies' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Huskies record 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- UConn is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|21-9-0
|19-9
|19-11-0
|Gonzaga
|14-19-0
|0-2
|19-14-0
UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-2
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.9
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|84.8
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
