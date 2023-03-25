The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will face off for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is more likely to win the West Region bracket with sportsbooks installing the as 2.5-point favorites for the game, which tips off at 8:49 PM, airing on TBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 153.5.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points in 10 of 30 games this season.

The average total in UConn's games this season is 143.4, 10.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Huskies have gone 21-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, UConn has won 20 out of the 26 games, or 76.9%, in which it has been favored.

UConn has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

The Huskies record 5.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).

UConn is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.