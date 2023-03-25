UConn vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is more likely to win the West Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites for the matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM, airing on TBS. The over/under is 153.5 in the matchup.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 8:49 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-2.5
|153.5
UConn Betting Records & Stats
- UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points 10 times.
- The average point total in UConn's contests this year is 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Huskies have a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- UConn has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.
- This season, UConn has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- UConn has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|10
|33.3%
|78.7
|165.7
|64.7
|137.8
|142.8
|Gonzaga
|20
|60.6%
|87
|165.7
|73.1
|137.8
|154.7
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
- The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- The 78.7 points per game the Huskies record are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).
- When UConn totals more than 73.1 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|21-9-0
|19-9
|19-11-0
|Gonzaga
|14-19-0
|0-2
|19-14-0
UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|7-2
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.9
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|84.8
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
