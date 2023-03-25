The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is more likely to win the West Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites for the matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM, airing on TBS. The over/under is 153.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:49 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -2.5 153.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

  • UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points 10 times.
  • The average point total in UConn's contests this year is 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Huskies have a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • UConn has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.
  • This season, UConn has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • UConn has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8
Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

  • UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • The 78.7 points per game the Huskies record are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).
  • When UConn totals more than 73.1 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0
Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga
15-2 Home Record 14-1
5-5 Away Record 7-2
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

