The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is more likely to win the West Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites for the matchup, which tips off at 8:49 PM, airing on TBS. The over/under is 153.5 in the matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points 10 times.

The average point total in UConn's contests this year is 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies have a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 20 (76.9%) of those contests.

This season, UConn has won 20 of its 26 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

UConn has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

The 78.7 points per game the Huskies record are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).

When UConn totals more than 73.1 points, it is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.