An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) meeting with a trip to the Final Four up for grabs on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. UConn is a 2.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament West Region bracket final, which starts at 8:49 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points 10 times.

UConn has an average total of 143.4 in its matchups this year, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies are 21-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has won 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.

UConn has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

UConn has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Huskies' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 78.7 points per game the Huskies put up are 5.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).

UConn is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

