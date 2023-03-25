The No. 4 UConn Huskies (28-8) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) will compete for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. UConn is favored by 2.5 points in the West Region bracket final, which starts at 8:59 PM on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:59 PM ET

8:59 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -2.5 153.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, UConn and its opponents have gone over 153.5 total points.

UConn's contests this year have an average point total of 143.4, 10.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies have a 21-9-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 20, or 76.9%, of those games.

UConn has a record of 19-5, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for UConn.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 10 33.3% 78.7 165.7 64.7 137.8 142.8 Gonzaga 20 60.6% 87 165.7 73.1 137.8 154.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Huskies average 5.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Bulldogs allow (73.1).

UConn is 13-5 against the spread and 18-3 overall when scoring more than 73.1 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 21-9-0 19-9 19-11-0 Gonzaga 14-19-0 0-2 19-14-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

