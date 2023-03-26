Al Horford could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Horford produced six points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 120-95 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Horford, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 11.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.7 Assists 3.5 2.9 4.2 PRA 19.5 18.9 22.6 PR 16.5 16 18.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.1



Al Horford Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Al Horford has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.8% of his team's total makes.

Horford is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the NBA, allowing 122.3 points per game.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 32 4 11 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.