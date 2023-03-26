The San Antonio Spurs (19-55), on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will try to end a four-game road losing streak at the Boston Celtics (51-23).

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW

NBCS-BOS and BSSW Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +434 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Spurs' -743 scoring differential (being outscored by 10 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.3 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 234.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

San Antonio has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 44 times.

Celtics and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +155 - Spurs - - +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.