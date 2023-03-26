The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 149.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 149.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 149.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Texas has covered 19 times in 37 games with a spread this season.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 37 times this season.
  • Miami (FL) has covered 20 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
  • A total of 16 Hurricanes games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Texas is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +360.
  • Texas has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +1100.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

