Jaylen Brown is a player to watch when the Boston Celtics (52-23) and the Washington Wizards (33-42) play at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics beat the Spurs on Sunday, 137-93. Brown scored a team-high 41 points (and chipped in three assists and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 41 13 3 1 0 2 Malcolm Brogdon 20 5 9 1 1 1 Derrick White 19 8 2 1 2 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.9) per contest, and also posts 4.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown posts 27 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc (third in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 29.2 7.1 4.4 0.8 0.2 2.6 Jayson Tatum 22.7 7.2 3.2 1.1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White 15.3 4.8 5.2 0.6 1 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 11.9 3.8 3 0.6 0.1 1.3 Al Horford 7.4 4.6 3.4 0.6 1 1.9

