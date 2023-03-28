Jaylen Brown will take the court for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Washington Wizards.

In his previous game, a 137-93 win against the Spurs, Brown tallied 41 points and 13 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 29.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 7.1 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.4 PRA 35.5 37.4 40.7 PR 32.5 34 36.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.3% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.0.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 113.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards have given up 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.5 per contest.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 34 36 5 2 2 0 0 10/30/2022 30 24 10 2 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.