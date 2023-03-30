The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (57-12-5), host the 16th-ranked unit from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360.

The Bruins have gone 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, putting up 33 goals while giving up 19 in that time. On 38 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (13.2%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Thursday's game.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 6, Blue Jackets 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)

Bruins (-450) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 8-5-13 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 57-12-5.

Boston is 14-6-2 (30 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in eight games this season (3-3-2 record, eight points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 60 games (53-4-3, 109 points).

In the 34 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 29-2-3 record (61 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 32-9-5 (69 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 27 times, and went 24-3-0 (48 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 2nd 3.69 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.97 31st 9th 32.9 Shots 29.7 24th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 14th 21.6% Power Play % 18.9% 24th 1st 86.2% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 21st

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

