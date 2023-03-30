Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) are favored by 2.5 points as they look to defeat the Boston Celtics (52-24). The squads meet Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Celtics 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Bucks' .526 ATS win percentage (40-31-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .513 mark (39-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (28-20-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Boston (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 48.7% of the time this season (37 out of 76), less often than Boston's games have (40 out of 76).
- The Bucks have an .823 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-11) this season while the Celtics have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118 per game) and sixth in points allowed (112).
- The Celtics are seventh in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.9). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.
- Boston takes 52.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62.2% of Boston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 37.8% are 3-pointers.
