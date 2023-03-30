The Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) are favored by 2.5 points as they look to defeat the Boston Celtics (52-24). The squads meet Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Celtics 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)

Bucks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Bucks' .526 ATS win percentage (40-31-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .513 mark (39-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (28-20-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Boston (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 48.7% of the time this season (37 out of 76), less often than Boston's games have (40 out of 76).

The Bucks have an .823 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-11) this season while the Celtics have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (118 per game) and sixth in points allowed (112).

The Celtics are seventh in the NBA in assists (26.5 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.9). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

Boston takes 52.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 47.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62.2% of Boston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 37.8% are 3-pointers.

