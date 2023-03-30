The Eastern's top two teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), take the court at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Bucks are favored by 2.5 points at home. The point total in the matchup is 236.5.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played 29 games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.

The average over/under for Boston's outings this season is 230, 6.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Boston's ATS record is 40-36-0 this season.

The Celtics have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Boston has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Celtics Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 28 36.8% 117.2 235.2 112.8 224.8 227.2 Celtics 29 38.2% 118 235.2 112 224.8 227.8

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Boston has been better at home (20-17-0) than on the road (20-19-0).

The Celtics' 118 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 33-17 ATS record and a 41-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-34 31-23 39-37 Celtics 40-36 2-1 40-36

Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Celtics 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 33-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-17 41-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 41-9 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 34-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-19 45-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.