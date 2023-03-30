The Boston Celtics (52-24) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics fell in their most recent game 130-111 against the Wizards on Tuesday. The Celtics got a team-high 28 points from Jayson Tatum in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Questionable Knee 8 8.4 1.4 Grant Williams PF Questionable Illness 8.3 4.7 1.7 Payton Pritchard SG Questionable Heel 4.7 1.5 1

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf)

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics score an average of 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Boston is 41-9 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (118).

Boston makes 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.9 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8.

The Celtics score 115.6 points per 100 possessions (third in league), while allowing 109.1 points per 100 possessions (fourth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 237

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.