How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's top teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), hit the court at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2023 on TNT.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- Boston has put together a 43-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank 22nd.
- The Celtics' 118 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 41-9 record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 121.1 points per game at home, six more than away (115.1). On defense they allow 111 per game, 1.9 fewer points than away (112.9).
- At home Boston is conceding 111 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than it is away (112.9).
- This year the Celtics are averaging more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (26.4).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Grant Williams
|Questionable
|Illness
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
