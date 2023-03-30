How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Kluber and Kyle Gibson are the scheduled starters when the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet on Opening Day at Fenway Park, at 2:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox ranked 20th in baseball with 155 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Red Sox's .409 slugging percentage ranked ninth-best in MLB.
- Boston went 24-8 in the 32 games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Baltimore scored the 20th-most runs in the majors last season with 674 (4.2 per game).
- Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage ranked sixth-best in MLB.
- Boston averaged the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors last season.
- Boston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.54 last year, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Red Sox had a combined WHIP of 1.353 as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kluber takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 36-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Gibson
|4/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|4/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Cole Irvin
|4/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|-
|4/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|-
|4/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
