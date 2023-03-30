On Thursday, March 30 at 1:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees host the San Francisco Giants in the first game of the season. Gerrit Cole will get the call for the Yankees, while Logan Webb will take the mound for the Giants.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been set in this matchup.

Yankees vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Webb - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.

The Yankees had a record of 45-17, a 72.6% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Yankees hit 136 home runs at home last season (1.7 per game).

New York had a .439 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants came away with 18 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 on the road.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +115 - 1st Make Playoffs +115 4th 1st

