The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -13.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 41 of Boston's 76 games with a set total.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 41-36-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 71 games, or 70.4%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won three of its four games when favored by at least -1100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 0 0% 118.3 235.5 111.8 229.6 227.9
Jazz 0 0% 117.2 235.5 117.8 229.6 231.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
  • In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).
  • The 118.3 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.5 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).
  • Boston is 29-10 against the spread and 36-3 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 41-36 3-2 41-36
Jazz 43-33 0-0 45-31

Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Jazz
118.3
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-17
36-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
32-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-14
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.